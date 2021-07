Live music is coming back. The whole messy pageant of being a dumb fan in a crowd full of strangers — it’s so close we can taste it. Just a couple of months ago, the idea of full-capacity shows in 2021 seemed like a pipe dream. But every week, there’s a deluge of new gigs, new tours, new festivals. People are starved for it. We’ve missed it too long. There are ecstasies that can only happen in loud sweaty rooms, with the lunatics who cram ourselves into those rooms for an experience we can’t get anywhere else. If you’re a music fan, you’ve spent the past 18 months dreaming about right now. It’s a pivotal moment, where we all relearn how to be fans again, together. Joy is finally back.