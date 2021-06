It may be time that the select board returned to weekly meetings. Its agendas are almost always crowded and meetings commonly run as late at 11 PM. Some agenda items take time. At the board’s last meeting the transportation management committee gave its report. It was a long one, but it needed to be. The committee has done a lot of work since it formed a year and a half ago. One might argue that the committee could give select board members a written report and then meet only to answer questions. But committee updates are also a courtesy to the public and the select board meetings are a good place to get caught up.