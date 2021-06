The search to permanently fill the county manager’s post left vacant with the release of Alan Ours earlier this year took an interesting turn in the last week. It started at last week’s county commission meeting when a motion was made to name Jeff Chapman, the elected county tax commission, as the sole finalist for the position. The motion failed on a 3-3 tie with one member of the commission abstaining. Commissioner Cap Fendig refrained from voting while commissioners Bill Brunson, Allen Booker and David O’Quinn voted against the motion and commissioners Wayne Neal, Sammy Tostensen and Walter Rafolski voted for it.