Although it looks increasingly likely that international spectators will not be allowed to attend this years’ already-postponed 2020 Olympic Games, Sega’s official video game is available worldwide and hopes to bring some of the much-missed magic of the world’s biggest sporting event to home consoles. Following the lackluster reception of Mario & Sonic’s latest Olympic outing, and bearing in mind the game’s budget price point, expectations for this title were incredibly low. These initial fears were quickly set aside however as, unlike its predecessors, the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020: Official Video Game is jam-packed with enjoyable mini-games in an accessible format perfect for portability and further complimented by a truly great character creator.