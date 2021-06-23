Cancel
Portland, OR

Man arrested after entering two homes, confronting residents with weapons, falling through roof

By FOX 12 Staff
kptv.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A man was arrested after he broke into two homes and confronted people with various weapons in Southeast Portland on Wednesday. Officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 2600 block of Southeast 160th Avenue just after 3:30 a.m. A caller had reported hearing gunshots outside his home. A man with a gun entered the house claiming that someone was following him and shot him.

