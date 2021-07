SentinelOne chief executive explained that compared to the competition, his company has a higher win rate than any of them. SentinelOne, a cybersecurity startup that’s trading using “S” as the ticker symbol, debuted in the New York Stock Exchange. On Wednesday, SentinelOne (S) stock price was at $46, $11 higher than the IPO opening price. The company’s shares were at $42.50 per share by the close of the day. SentinelOne’s market capitalization stood north of $10 billion at the close of business. Some of the companies involved in the initial public offering include Bank of America, Morgan Stanley, Wells Fargo, and Goldman Sachs.