In the Dark star Perry Mattfeld on portraying addiction and blindness - and saying no to lip gloss

Watch: "Batwoman" Cast Shares Their First Impression of Javicia Leslie. It's been a wild year for Javicia Leslie. Just under one year ago, in the middle of a worldwide pandemic, she was announced as the new star of The CW's Batwoman, making history as the first Black woman to play the character on a TV show that was already breaking ground in LGBTQIA+ storytelling. Now, her first season finale as the hero is about to air, and she's trying not to think about what a big deal the whole thing is. Or at least that's how she was looking at it when she she was filming the season finale.