In the Dark star Perry Mattfeld on portraying addiction and blindness - and saying no to lip gloss
In the Dark, the CW's endearingly quirky crime drama, was one of the many shows viewers discovered while confined to their homes amid the COVID-19 pandemic. When its first season, which aired in 2019, hit Netflix in 2020 (just as the series' sophomore outing premiered) audiences had the chance to discover the joys of watching Murphy (Perry Mattfeld), a hard-drinking blind woman, investigate crimes while grappling with her long list of personal woes.ew.com