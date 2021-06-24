Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

In the Dark star Perry Mattfeld on portraying addiction and blindness - and saying no to lip gloss

By Justine Browning
EW.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the Dark, the CW's endearingly quirky crime drama, was one of the many shows viewers discovered while confined to their homes amid the COVID-19 pandemic. When its first season, which aired in 2019, hit Netflix in 2020 (just as the series' sophomore outing premiered) audiences had the chance to discover the joys of watching Murphy (Perry Mattfeld), a hard-drinking blind woman, investigate crimes while grappling with her long list of personal woes.

ew.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Casey Deidrick
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blindness#Tv News#Dark Star#In The Dark#Cw#Entertainment Weekly
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Moviesdigitalspy.com

His Dark Materials star drops first hints about final season

His Dark Materials season 3 is set to be all-out war, according to James McAvoy. Taking a break from filming, McAvoy videoed in for an interview on The One Show yesterday (June 15), where co-host Ronan Keating asked how it was all coming along. Related: His Dark Materials boss teases...
Movieseastlothiancourier.com

Stranger Things star Sadie Sink teases ‘really dark’ fourth season

Stranger Things star Sadie Sink has teased the fourth season of Netflix’s sci-fi series will be “really dark”. The US actress, 19, plays tomboy Max Mayfield on the hugely popular horror drama, after joining for season two. Filming on season four is almost complete and while Sink remained tight-lipped on...
TV ShowsTV Fanatic

What to Watch: Evil, RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars, In the Dark

It's another exciting week of off-season entertainment!. Fans say goodbye to Liz Keen on The Blacklist, and Good Girls returns to NBC. Innocent Season 2 (an anthology series, so you don't need to see the first season) debuts on Sundance Now, Evil and RuPaul's Drag Race return to Paramount+, and In the Dark premieres on The CW.
TV & VideosMercury News

TV tonight: Rose Byrne stars in darkly comical ‘Physical’

“Charmed” (8 p.m., The CW): Maggie has a disturbing vision, forcing her and Macy to pay a visit to the future. Mel and Harry struggle with challenging new circumstances. “Juneteenth: Together We Triumph – A ‘Soul of a Nation’ Special Event” (9 p.m., ABC): Leslie Odom Jr. (“Hamilton”) hosts this two-hour program that will feature performances by Jimmie Allen, Chloe Bailey and Leon Bridges. “Good Morning America” co-host Michael Strahan sits down for a one-on-one interview with former President Barack Obama about race, resilience and Obama’s book “A Promised Land.” In addition, the special includes stories by ABC News anchors and correspondents. (Also available on Saturday via on demand and on Hulu).
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

Javicia Leslie Looks Back on Becoming the New Batwoman

Watch: "Batwoman" Cast Shares Their First Impression of Javicia Leslie. It's been a wild year for Javicia Leslie. Just under one year ago, in the middle of a worldwide pandemic, she was announced as the new star of The CW's Batwoman, making history as the first Black woman to play the character on a TV show that was already breaking ground in LGBTQIA+ storytelling. Now, her first season finale as the hero is about to air, and she's trying not to think about what a big deal the whole thing is. Or at least that's how she was looking at it when she she was filming the season finale.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Week

Courtney Love accuses Olivia Rodrigo of 'stealing' idea for promo

It sounds like Courtney doesn't love a new promo from Olivia Rodrigo. Courtney Love put the Sour singer on blast over a recent promo depicting a prom queen holding flowers with smudged mascara, claiming Rodrigo copied the cover to Hole's album Live Through This, which also features a prom queen with flowers and smudged mascara, Entertainment Weekly reports.
Electionsredhillandreigatelife.co.uk

An ageing Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom star together in voting rights advert

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom appear as older versions of themselves, making contact from the future, as they offer a stark warning about voter suppression. The engaged couple play freedom fighters in the year 2055 who are trying to send an urgent message to people in 2021 to warn them about threats to democracy.
TV SeriesDeadline

How ‘Perry Mason’ Transformed From Iconic ’50s TV Series To HBO’s Dark Origin Story – Deadline Virtual House

There can be no question that Perry Mason with Raymond Burr was one of the true iconic weekly TV series in the 1950s and ’60s as it featured infamous courtroom case after courtroom case. The new HBO series of the same title is definitely not your father’s Perry Mason, but rather a dark, Depression-era origin story that follows the title character from his beginnings as a PI and eventually into the courtroom. With Matthew Rhys taking on the role, he has made it his own, and superb casting and production values have brought Mason back to a brand new place in the television firmament.
CelebritiesPosted by
Us Weekly

Tristan Thompson Gushes Over Khloe Kardashian on Her Birthday After Their Split: ‘I Love You So Much’

The feelings remain! Tristan Thompson gushed over his ex-girlfriend Khloé Kardashian as he wished her a happy 37th birthday on Sunday, June 27. “Happy birthday @khloekardashian. Thank you for being not just an amazing partner, mommy and best friend but also being the kindest, caring and most loving human being I’ve ever met,” the basketball player, 30, wrote via Instagram. “Your love and spirit is contagious to all who’ve met you. Thank you for always being there for me and putting our family first. I love you so much. Have an amazing day. ❤️❤️.”
Music940wfaw.com

Perry Farrell Hopes For One More Jane’s Addiction Studio Album

Jane's Addiction frontman Perry Farrell says he hopes the band will regroup for at least one more album, according to Blabbermouth. Farrell appeared on AXS TV's At Home And Social With. . ., and explained, “I love the guys in Jane's Addiction and I wanna record with them. But I don't know what their plans are. But, I'll talk to 'em about it.”
New York City, NYPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Star Will Estes Portrayed a Murder Suspect in Classic ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Episode

It turns out that we may have seen Blue Bloods star Will Estes on the set of another popular crime show years ago. Nowadays, Estes is known for his starring role as Jameson “Jamie” Reagan in the popular police drama. In the show, he plays a New York City Police Department officer. He’s also the youngest son of the police commissioner, Frank Reagan. Frank Reagan is played by Tom Selleck.
FacebookJournal Review

Addicted to isograms

Are you constantly on your phone? Do you bury your face in your Facebook feed? Do you find yourself all atwitter for Twitter? Do you constantly talk about TikTok? Personally, I’m tempted to spend every instant on Instagram. The studies and statistics I found are all over the place, but the average smartphone user spends over two hours per day using social media.
Beverly Hills, CAwttspod.com

Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Caught On Camera!

The paparazzi rediscovered the couple in love. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are the new talks of Hollywood. Speculations about their courtship are becoming more and more accurate since both are shown in different situations while sharing time as a couple, although they try to keep a low profile with respect to their relationship.