Romeoville, IL

Pink Snow Plow Headed to Romeoville

959theriver.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe village of Romeoville has announced a snowplow to its fleet. This latest addition to will be sporting a standout shade of pink in support of breast cancer awareness, but it also aims to honor all those that have been affected by cancer in any form. Approval to purchase the truck was passed by the Village Board this week. Due to nationwide shortages of parts as well as the standard time needed to build the vehicle, it is anticipated to be delivered during summer 2022.

www.959theriver.com
