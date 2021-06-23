Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Woodland, WA

WSP: Pedestrian killed in crash on I-5 in Woodland

By FOX 12 Staff
kptv.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWOODLAND, WA (KPTV) – A person was hit and killed in a crash on Interstate 5 in Woodland Tuesday night, according to the Washington State Patrol. Around 8:45 p.m., troopers responded to a crash involving a pedestrian on southbound I-5 at the Dike Road exit. WSP said a 2019 Lexus RX was traveling down the interstate in the center lane when it struck a person. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. They have not been identified.

www.kptv.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Accidents
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
City
Woodland, WA
Local
Washington Traffic
Woodland, WA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wsp#I 5#Lexus#Traffic Accident#Wa#Wsp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Traffic Accidents
Related
ReligionPosted by
Reuters

Pope doing well after intestinal surgery, Vatican says

VATICAN CITY, July 4 (Reuters) - Pope Francis is doing well following intestinal surgery, the Vatican said on Sunday after the 84-year-old pontiff was hospitalised for the first time since his election in 2013. Spokesman Matteo Bruni said in a statement that the pontiff "responded well" to the surgery, which...
CelebritiesPosted by
CNN

Bill Cosby says 'people stand in support' of Phylicia Rashad

(CNN) — Bill Cosby issued a statement in support of his former co-star and longtime friend Phylicia Rashad, who earlier apologized for celebrating Cosby's release from prison. Cosby, once known as "America's Dad," was released on Wednesday after Pennsylvania's highest court overturned his sexual assault conviction. At the time Rashad...
EuropePosted by
CBS News

Vatican indicts 10, including cardinal, for financial crimes

The Vatican on Saturday announced that it is charging 10 people with financial crimes, including a prominent Italian cardinal. The charges included embezzlement, money laundering, fraud, extortion and abuse of office relating to financial investments the financial arm of the Vatican made in London in 2018. Cardinal Giovanni Angelo Becciu,...
New York City, NYPosted by
The Hill

Five things to know about the Trump Organization indictment

New York prosecutors on Thursday unveiled the first charges in their grand jury investigation into the Trump Organization, charging the former president’s company and its chief financial officer (CFO), Allen Weisselberg , with tax-related crimes. Prosecutors allege a 15-year scheme in which the Trump Organization compensated Weisselberg in a manner...