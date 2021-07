Don't let any school board or representative tell you that Critical Race Theory is a legitimate history of our Founding that needs a voice in our classrooms. It is Marxism that needs to be exposed as the disaster, suffering, and death it brought to millions: This Fourth of July, commit to understanding this poison, recognizing it, and taking on your school boards and elected representatives when they try to justify this propaganda as legitimate history. The article, Critical Race Theory: What It Is and How to Fight It, appeared in Hillsdale College's Imprimis publication in March, 2021. It would not be a bad idea to give it out to young folks for discussion. "Truth and justice are on our side. If we can muster the courage, we will win."