Astronomy

Strawberry Moon Tomorrow Night.

959theriver.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile out in Lake Tahoe this past weekend the moon was starting to fill in and was about 2/3 of the way there. It was very bright in the night sky and no clouds to block it out. Now, tomorrow night we will have another almost super moon. Look to the eastern skies for a sweet sight tomorrow evening: a strawberry moon is set to rise just as the sun dips below the horizon. Sadly there is rain in the forecast and we can only hope for some clearing and visual sight lines. It’s known as the Strawberry Moon and it’s the first since the Summer Solstice. Last night was the latest sunset of the year @ 8:29pm so darkness and the lack of clouds could make this a real delightful viewing event, but the forecast ain’t lookin’ so good. Fingers crossed!!

www.959theriver.com
