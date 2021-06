Wednesday, June 23rd, 3:45 A.M. It's a little cooler this morning than we've seen for most of the week with most of us in the 50s. Today will be the coolest day of at least the next 7, yet we are still above average by about 7 degrees. With some morning clouds to afternoon sun we will warm to 82 degrees. Mostly sunny and 87 tomorrow. Friday we jump to 97 with sunny skies.