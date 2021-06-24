Why a Hall of Fame receiver paid a visit to South Carolina football program

Michigan football has a rich history and for evidence of that, look no further than Atlanta, Georgia — home of the College Football Hall of Fame. With 33 players and 5 coaches, the Wolverines boast the third-most inductees of any school, behind just Notre Dame and USC. Of the lot, of course, are the three Heisman Trophy winners, with cornerback Charles Woodson being the last player to be inducted in 2018. The hall opened in 1951 and the first Michigan contingent was inducted that very first year, with Benny Friedman, Germany Schulz and Fielding H. Yost getting the initial honors for the maize and blue.