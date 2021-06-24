Cancel
Why a Hall of Fame receiver paid a visit to South Carolina football program

By Lou Bezjak
myrtlebeachonline.com
 6 days ago

The South Carolina football team got a visit from a Hall of Famer on Wednesday. Former Detroit Lions All-Pro receiver Calvin Johnson paid a visit to the Gamecocks and spoke with the team. USC players posted pictures with the soon-to-be inducted Hall of Famer on social media and analyst Shaq Wilson posted a video of Johnson’s visit. Johnson spoke to the team on topics such as controlling your attitude and effort each day in practice and when they are away from the field.

