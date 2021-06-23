Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Market, VA

New Market temporarily fills open council seat with former member

By Brad Fauber The Northern Virginia Daily
Northern Virginia Daily
 9 days ago

NEW MARKET – The Town Council has appointed a former member to fill a vacant seat until a permanent council member can be elected in November. The four council members present at Monday night’s regular monthly meeting voted unanimously to appoint Peter Hughes, who’d previously served on New Market’s Town Council from 2016 to 2020, to the council for the next four months. Hughes fills the position left vacant by the recent resignation of council member Doug Bradley, who stepped down from the post for health reasons, according to Town Manager Todd Walters.

www.nvdaily.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
New Market, VA
State
Maryland State
Local
Virginia Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doug Bradley
Person
Lisa Mcdonald
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Market Town#Election#The Town Council#Jackson High School#Shenandoah County#Mcdonald
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Five questions and answers on the COVID-19 delta variant

The delta variant of the coronavirus is spreading rapidly across the world, prompting new lockdowns and restrictions in certain countries. In the U.S, it accounts for an increasing number of new infections. Here are five frequently asked questions and answers about the variant. How widespread is it?. Delta has been...
Manhattan, NYNBC News

Manhattan's Trump Org. indictments a swan song for Cy Vance

Now that the indictment against the Trump Organization and its CFO, Allen Weisselberg, has been unsealed, half the nation seems to think the limited charges proves that former President Donald Trump’s business didn’t do much wrong, while the other half appears disappointed that the indictment doesn’t contain more. But the fact is, Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. deserves a lot of credit for proceeding the right way for the right reasons.
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Biden backs major changes in way military investigates sexual assault

President Joe Biden has formally approved a report calling for major changes in the way the military investigates sexual assaults within the ranks. The report amounts to a vote of no-confidence in the mostly male leaders of the American military to combat sexual assault. According to the report, roughly 135,000...