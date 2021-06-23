New Market temporarily fills open council seat with former member
NEW MARKET – The Town Council has appointed a former member to fill a vacant seat until a permanent council member can be elected in November. The four council members present at Monday night’s regular monthly meeting voted unanimously to appoint Peter Hughes, who’d previously served on New Market’s Town Council from 2016 to 2020, to the council for the next four months. Hughes fills the position left vacant by the recent resignation of council member Doug Bradley, who stepped down from the post for health reasons, according to Town Manager Todd Walters.www.nvdaily.com