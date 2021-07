What do you like to spread on your toast? Jam? Jelly? Conserves? If you're someone who tends to use these terms and others interchangeably when referring to a little jar of preserved fruit, don't worry: You're not alone! After all, they're all made with fruit, they're sweet and spreadable, and you can "put them up" in canning jars to last through the winter, right? Well, there actually are differences between all these types of preserved fruits, and what sets them apart is worth digging into, so you can find the jam or chutney or marmalade that will really make your meal spectacular.