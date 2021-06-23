Cancel
Iowa State

Leader of Iowa’s biggest public union to retire. Homan unsuccessfully fought law stripping bargaining rights from public employees

By Rod Boshart Gazette Des Moines Bureau
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDES MOINES — Danny Homan, the leader of Iowa’s largest public employee union who has been an outspoken critic of the state restricting collective bargaining rights and leaving his union’s prison employees in jeopardy from understaffing, announced Wednesday he plans to end his 16-year run as president of American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Council 61 next month.

