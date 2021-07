Rodney Maxwell Perry, 33, of Lebanon will spend the next 45 years in prison for his felony conviction of child molestation. In early May, Perry was found guilty on a Level 1 felony count of child molestation for sexually abusing an 8-year-old child. He was also found guilty for a Level 4 felony of child molestation. He was sentenced by Boone Superior I Judge Matthew Kincaid.