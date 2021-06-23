Leon Goretzka rescues Germany with dramatic late equaliser to set up last-16 clash with England

There is that scene in Steven Spielberg’s classic movie, Raiders of the Lost Ark, where Indiana Jones opens the Well of Souls to find a pit full of vipers, cobras and other nasties. “Snakes. Why’d it have to be snakes?” said our rueful hero, and that is how Gareth Southgate and his England players might have felt on Wednesday night upon learning, after a night of extraordinary twists and turns, that they will have to overcome their long-time tournament nemesis if they are to end 55 years of hurt.