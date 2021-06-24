Local Eggs May Become Sparse in Massachusetts [PHIL-OSOPHY]
Do you remember voting on a ballot question that dealt with making it mandatory for farmers to give chickens more space per bird? Well, those chickens have come home to roost. That geriatric saying normally means that a past action has come back to haunt you. That past action in this case was the passage of the question. The haunt is the soaring price local eggs will cost working families, unless the Massachusetts Senate takes up a bill revamping the 2016 ballot question.wbsm.com