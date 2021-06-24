Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Massachusetts State

Local Eggs May Become Sparse in Massachusetts [PHIL-OSOPHY]

By Phil Paleologos
Posted by 
1420 WBSM
1420 WBSM
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Do you remember voting on a ballot question that dealt with making it mandatory for farmers to give chickens more space per bird? Well, those chickens have come home to roost. That geriatric saying normally means that a past action has come back to haunt you. That past action in this case was the passage of the question. The haunt is the soaring price local eggs will cost working families, unless the Massachusetts Senate takes up a bill revamping the 2016 ballot question.

wbsm.com
1420 WBSM

1420 WBSM

Fairhaven, MA
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WBSM News Talk Sports has the best news and sports coverage New Bedford, Massachusetts. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Industry
Local
Massachusetts Business
State
Massachusetts State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sparse#Senate Bill#Chickens#The Massachusetts Senate#Commonwealth#Wbsm New Bedford
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
Related
New Bedford, MAPosted by
1420 WBSM

New Bedford Is Slowly Unmasking After COVID [OPINION]

I sat outside a favorite ice cream place in Dartmouth on Saturday night and watched as a man in a little red Mini Cooper approached the service window. The man emerged from his car wearing a mask. That struck me as odd since most people are no longer required to do so. The young gal on the other side of the counter was maskless, as were my wife and me.
New Bedford, MAPosted by
1420 WBSM

Childhood Memories of Summertime in New Bedford [OPINION]

Vacations have certainly evolved over the years for folks in and around the New Bedford area, and so have our attitudes about taking them. Friday's program featured a trip down memory lane, in which many of us recalled the vacations of our youth. Family vacations were very different not that long ago. Growing up in the 1960s in working-class New Bedford, Massachusetts, the idea of going away on vacation was foreign to many of us.
PoliticsPosted by
1420 WBSM

Governor Baker, Dude, Cut Me a Check! [OPINION]

Massachusetts lawmakers and the Baker Administration are about to have a heated debate over what to do with an excessive amount of unanticipated tax revenue. I've got a great solution: GIVE IT BACK TO THE TAXPAYERS!. Massachusetts is expected to finish the fiscal year 2021 next week with more than...
Falmouth, MAPosted by
1420 WBSM

Cape Cod Hydrangea Festival Bringing Breathtaking Blues and Pinks to Life

Experience Cape Cod in a whole new way this summer by walking among garden after garden filled with beautiful hydrangeas. The Cape Cod Hydrangea Festival is coming back from July 9 to 18, with many homeowners opening their very own gardens to visitors for the occasion. Gardens vary in location everywhere on the Cape from Falmouth to Barnstable, and some even reach as far as Brewster, so some visits provide a little bit of drive time in between. Private garden tours are typically open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and cost $5 per person per garden. All tours are rain or shine, nonrefundable, and availability varies by day, so you'll want to keep one eye on the forecast, the other on the festival's schedule, and plan accordingly!
Newport, RIPosted by
1420 WBSM

Rhode Island’s Sheldon Whitehouse, the Systemic Racist [OPINION]

U.S. Senator Sheldon Whitehouse is the most despicable kind of racist. The Rhode Island Democrat publicly tags his political opponents as racists, bemoaning "systemic racism" while secretly belonging to an allegedly all-white private beach club in toney Newport. Whitehouse is a "white knight" who fights fiercely the white supremacists, the...
New Bedford, MAPosted by
1420 WBSM

New Bedford Students Deprived of Much-Needed State Aid [OPINION]

As the New Bedford City Council finalizes its budget for FY22, it has heard the proposed budgets of every department in the city. Earlier this month, the council heard from the school department, represented in the hearing by Superintendent Thomas Anderson and Assistant Superintendent of Finance and Operations Andrew O'Leary. They proposed a balanced budget of approximately $192 million.
New Bedford, MAPosted by
1420 WBSM

The Demise of Greater New Bedford Voc-Tech Begins [OPINION]

One of New Bedford's greatest educational success stories is an unlikely one. Who would have imagined 45 years ago when I was graduating from New Bedford High School that someday Greater New Bedford Regional Vocational Technical High School would be among the jewels in the area's education crown? It is, but not for much longer if the progressive politicians continue to screw with it.
New Bedford, MAPosted by
1420 WBSM

State Threatens Greater New Bedford Voc-Tech, Diman [OPINION]

Greater New Bedford Regional Vocational Technical High School and Fall River's Diman Vocational could be forced to use a lottery system to select future students under a plan adopted by the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education on Tuesday. Department of Elementary and Secondary Education Commissioner Jeff Riley promises to...
New Bedford, MAPosted by
1420 WBSM

New Bedford Residents Force Public Policy Change [OPINION]

Last week, many New Bedford residents made it clear they were not happy with a decision by local elected and appointed officials to restrict the hours of the Whaling City Festival. Their voices were heard loud and clear, and the policymakers retreated. You can fight city hall, and you can win if you are willing to raise a little hell in the process.
New Bedford, MAPosted by
1420 WBSM

New Bedford Cemetery Meeting Is Long Overdue [OPINION]

Budgets, public safety, education. All important enough issues to be sure. But another matter seems to simmer just below the surface and percolates to the top now and again that can sure generate a lot of emotion. The issue involves graves and what can and cannot be placed at a grave to honor dearly departed loved ones.
Westport, MAPosted by
1420 WBSM

Westport Organizing Three-Day Fair That’ll Make You Say ‘Holy Cow’

Wonderful news out of Westport as a fall fair event has been confirmed for 2021. On Thursday evening, June 17, the Westport Fair Committee met to give a green light for a three-day event that will be happening on October 15-17. This is not a Harvest Festival, but more of a smaller version of the Westport Fair. The planning is still in the beginning stages, but the committee will announce further details as they emerge.