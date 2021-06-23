Red Barn Summer Theatre performs "The Odd Couple" until July 3

The Red Barn Summer Theatre began performing Neil Simon’s comedy “The Odd Couple” yesterday and will continue its run until the final performance on July 3. The Odd Couple follows the story of two friends who are “total opposites” of each other, with Oscar (played by Luke McLaughlin), described as a slob, and Felix (played by Aaron Moon), described as uptight. Oscar allows Felix to stay over at his place during his weekly poker night as Felix and his wife had just separated. From there, it follows the rest of their friendship through comedic misery. Oscar’s poker friends are played by Joe Aiello, Sam Lynch, Griffin Huntley and Anthony Bacon. Neighbors are played by Francesca Alfano and Kiara Wood. The play is directed by Michael Taylor.