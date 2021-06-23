Cancel
Centrifugal Pump Market to Reach $48.8 Bllion by 2026: MarketsandMarkets™

Las Vegas Herald
 6 days ago

According to the new market research report "The global centrifugal pump market is projected to reach a size of USD 48.8 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.9%, from an estimated USD 36.6 billion in 2021. High demand for centrifugal pumps in the agricultural sector and increasing investments in...

Industrygetnews.info

Liquid Dispensing Pumping Market Comprehensive Survey 2030

Automatic liquid soap dispensing pumps have witnessed increased popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic in order to contain the spread of the novel infection. Increasing chronic health disorders, such as diabetes, blood pressure, heart problems, and obesity are expected to create awareness regarding cleanliness and personal hygiene on a domestic level among people, which may foster the growth of the liquid dispensing pump market. Furthermore, the increasing occurrence of infection through transmitted diseases such as COVID-19 may further drive disinfectant sales, which impact the sale of liquid dispensing pumps. Continuous awareness and recommendation of healthcare organizations about using sanitizers, disinfectant lotions, and liquid to prevent the risk of this pandemic seems to be an opportunity for the growth of the liquid dispensing pump market. In addition, end users are attracted toward innovative designs of liquid dispensing pumps, which also can be viewed as an opportunity for manufacturers to invest in research & development in liquid dispensing pumps.
TheStreet

Microplate Systems Market Worth $1,170 Million By 2026 - Exclusive Report By MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report " Microplate Systems Market by Product (Microplate Reader (Multi-mode, Single-mode), Microplate Washer, Microplate Accessories), Application (Drug Discovery, Clinical Diagnostics) & End User (Hospital and Diagnostic Laboratories) - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global market size is projected to reach USD 1,170 million by 2026 from USD 927 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 4.8%.
TheStreet

Enterprise Content Management Market Worth $37.7 Billion By 2026 - Exclusive Report By MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report " Enterprise Content Management Market with COVID-19 Impact by Business Function, Component (Solutions [Document Management, Record Management, eDiscovery], Services) Deployment Type, Organization Size, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Enterprise Content Management Market size is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.8% during the forecast period, to reach USD 37.7 billion by 2026 from USD 23.6 billion in 2021.
Energy Industryerxnews.com

Global Pumped Hydroelectric Energy Storage (PHES) Sales Market 2021: SWOT Analysis of Key Driving Factors for Growing CAGR Value | Top Brands: Bath County Pumped Storage Station, Huizhou Pumped Storage Power Station, Guangdong Pumped Storage Power Station, Okutataragi Pumped Storage Power Station, Ludington Pumped Storage Power Plant, Tianhuangping Pumped Storage Power Station, Grand’Maison Dam…

The latest research report on the Global Pumped Hydroelectric Energy Storage (PHES) Sales Market provides the cumulative study on the COVID-19 outbreak to provide the latest information on the key features of the Pumped Hydroelectric Energy Storage (PHES) Sales market. This intelligence report contains investigations based on current scenarios, historical records and future forecasts. The report contains various market forecasts related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, consumption, gross margin in the form of charts, graphs, pie charts, tables and more. While emphasizing the main driving and restraining forces in this market, the report also offers a comprehensive study of future trends and developments in the market. It also examines the role of the major market players involved in the industry, including their business overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis. It provides a 360-degree overview of the industries’ competitive landscape. Pumped Hydroelectric Energy Storage (PHES) Sales Market shows steady growth and CAGR is expected to improve during the forecast period.
TheStreet

Global Solar Water Pump Market Report 2021-2026: Marketing Strategies, Mergers, Acquisitions, Product Launches, And Geographical Expansion

DUBLIN, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Solar Water Pump Market 2020-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global solar water pump market is expected to grow at a considerable CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period (2021-2027). Solar water pumps are gaining prominence as they run...
Marketsnysenasdaqlive.com

Automobile Water Pump Bearings Market Share, Growth Forecast- Global Industry Outlook

A report on Automobile Water Pump Bearings Market Added by DataIntelo.com, features the recent and upcoming growth trends of this business in addition to accurate details related to the myriad geographies that comprise the regional spectrum of the Automobile Water Pump Bearings market. Furthermore, the report elucidates complex details about the supply-demand analysis, industry share, growth statistics and participation of major players in the Automobile Water Pump Bearings market.
Marketserxnews.com

Concrete Pumps Market 2021: Global Industry Size and Growth Opportunities to 2027 | Market Players: Alliance Concrete Pumps, Ajax Fiori Engineering, Apollo Inffratech, Concord Concrete Pumps, DY Concrete Pumps, Junjin, Liebherr, PCP Group, Putzmeister, Schwing Stetter…

The industry research report Global Concrete Pumps Market 2021 consists of an in-depth analysis of the global industry that aims to offer a comprehensive study of market insights associated with the most important components of the market. The report provides an overview of these markets on various fronts, such as market size, market share, market penetration of products and services, downstream areas in the market, large suppliers operating in the territory, analysis prices, etc. This can help readers of the global business industry to better understand the large regional and national markets for Concrete Pumps. The reports contain an overview and review of the leading companies operating in the industry that are considered to be revenue-driving for the market.
TheStreet

Hollow Fiber Filtration Market Worth $597 Million By 2026 - Exclusive Report By MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report " Hollow Fiber Filtration Market by Material (Polymer (PES, PVDF), Ceramic), Technique (Microfiltration, Ultrafiltration), Application (Harvest & Clarification, Concentration, Diafiltration), End Users (Pharma, Biotech, CRO, CMO) - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, is projected to reach USD 597 million by 2026 from USD 303 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 14.5% during the forecast period.
Marketsminernews.io

Profitable Report on Pneumatic Pump for Lymphedema Market Report by 2026

The research report on Pneumatic Pump for Lymphedema Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the market status and development trend, including types, applications, growth, opportunities, rising technology, competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. Pneumatic Pump for Lymphedema Market report covers the present and past market scenarios, market development patterns, and is likely to proceed with a continuing development over the forecast period.
Industrybestnewsmonitoring.com

High-Speed Single-stage Centrifugal Blower Market Production, Sales And Consumption Status And Prospects Professional Industry Research Report 2021-2030

The Post Covid-19 Update market on global High-Speed Single-stage Centrifugal Blower market 2021 tiles has a combined presence of major players and new entrants, which have made the market even more competitive. Hence, many trading monsters have been forced to adopt various strategic moves in order to maintain a competitive profit. These movements include purchase, consolidation, product launch, collaboration, change, and other systems. The report includes key players in various regions and the ways these companies are trying to increase their global presence. The research also covers regional improvements and chart trends that may affect the global market in the forecast year 2021-2030.
Marketsbestnewsmonitoring.com

Recent Research: Positive Displacement (PD) Pumps Market Highly Favorable To The Growth Rate By 2030

The impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic on the global Positive Displacement (PD) Pumps Market are not equal- different regions and countries have been affected in different ways. The path to recovery will vary and the issues and opportunities that Positive Displacement (PD) Pumps Market face will depend on different factors. Our analysts, with their deep industry expertness, have framed the key issues that various sectors and regions will face creating a more resilient Positive Displacement (PD) Pumps business today but also predict the opportunities of tomorrow.
Marketscoleofduty.com

Solar Water Pump Market – Comprehensive Analysis and Future Insights | Shakti Pumps (India), Ningbo Yinzhou Cheers Solar Water Pump, Nakin Electronic Technology Corp

Futuristic Reports, The growth and development of Global Solar Water Pump Market Report 2020 by Players, Regions, Type, and Application, forecast to 2026 provides industry analysis and forecast from 2020-2026. Global Solar Water Pump Market analysis delivers important insights and provides a competitive and useful advantage to the pursuers. Solar Water Pump processes, economic growth is analyzed as well. The data chart is also backed up by using statistical tools.
Marketsrenewableenergyzone.com

Global Elastomeric Infusion Pumps Market Expected To Reach Worth US$ 706.2 Mn By 2025

According to the latest report published by Acute Market Reports “Elastomeric Infusion Pumps Market – (Pump Type – Continuous Rate Pumps, Variable Rate Pumps; Application Type – Pain Management, Infection Management, Cytostatic Treatment, Others; Usage Area – Hospitals and Clinics, Ambulatory Care and Home Care); Market Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2017-2025” the market was valued at USD 405.7 Mn in 2016, and is expected to reach USD 706.2 Mn by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2017 to 2025.
Marketsonpblog.com

Global Spray Pump Market Outlook by Types, Applications, End Users and Opportunities 2021 to 2026

The latest report titled Global Spray Pump Market 2021 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2026 is designed to follow a chapter-specific research presentation, finding out measures on demand and supply feasibilities, prevalent across the market landscape. This in-depth research report is a systematic in-depth analytical review. Details on graphical analysis and core insights have also been followed to understand the primary attractions of the market, thus serving as an investment guide for all the players comprising established and emerging players planning to establish a market stance in the global Spray Pump market.
Marketsbestnewsmonitoring.com

Recent Research: Centrifugal Compressor Market Highly Favorable To The Growth Rate By 2030

The impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic on the global Centrifugal Compressor Market are not equal- different regions and countries have been affected in different ways. The path to recovery will vary and the issues and opportunities that Centrifugal Compressor Market face will depend on different factors. Our analysts, with their deep industry expertness, have framed the key issues that various sectors and regions will face creating a more resilient Centrifugal Compressor business today but also predict the opportunities of tomorrow.
Open Peripheral Pump Market Company Insights & SWOT Analysis by 2027

Open Peripheral Pump market research report aims to provide information on market environment, consumer, market competitors and business-related factors. It does thorough research about all the aspects of industry in order to give data on political, social, cultural, economic and social trends, which greatly affect on any business. With the help of this Open Peripheral Pump market report, readers will come to know about the gaps in the market, market opportunities, and new market trends and how to target market. It covers a few prominent factors such as marketing channels, market demographics and market size. Under customer research section of this unique Open Peripheral Pump market analysis readers will find a few crucial insights into potential customers and their attitude towards products as well as services.
MarketsCaymanmama.com

Pen Needles Market worth $2.2 Billion by 2026 – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™ – Press Release

According to the new market research report “Pen Needles Market by Type (Standard Pen Needles, Safety Pen Needles), Length (4mm, 5mm, 6mm, 8mm, 10mm, 12mm), Therapy (Insulin, GLP 1, Growth Hormone), and Mode of Purchase (Retail, Non-Retail) – Global Forecast to 2026″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global market is expected to reach USD 2.2 Billion by 2026 from an estimated USD 1.3 Billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 11.2%.
Marketsminernews.io

Major Highlights of Disposable Insulin Pumps Market in Covid-19 pandemic

Our analysts monitoring the situation around the Globe explain that after COVID-19 crisis the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers. The goal of the report is to provide a further illustration of the current scenario, economic slowdown and effect of COVID-19 on the industry as a whole. A new...
Marketsbostonnews.net

Wireless Earbuds Market Remarkable Sales Performance; Margin Ahead | Bose Corporation, BlueAnt PUMP, Jlabaudio

2020-2025 Global Wireless Earbuds Market Report - Production and Consumption Professional Analysis (Impact of COVID-19) , Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Wireless Earbuds market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Wireless Earbuds market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region.
Marketsbestnewsmonitoring.com

2021-2026 Industrial Centrifugal Fans/Blowers Market Report | Analysis, Modeling, Risk Factors, Growth Strategies, Drivers, Dynamics, Forecast and more

A research assessment conducted to provide a thorough analysis of the Industrial Centrifugal Fans/Blowers Market and different parts of the market mostly envelops the market dynamics stating the complete market segment starting the market size and share worldwide defined and the Industrial Centrifugal Fans/Blowers market circumstance including the sales and marketing strategies, supply chain and financial status. Along with this, the competitive landscape of the Industrial Centrifugal Fans/Blowers market with leading companies and their market outlook is also offered in the market report implying the compelling consolidations, acquisitions and coordinated efforts endorsed by the main players to improve the general market scope later on.