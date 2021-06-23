Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Plymouth, MA

Plymouth Boy’s Found Megalodon Tooth Is the Treasure of a Lifetime

By Kristen Pacheco
Posted by 
1420 WBSM
1420 WBSM
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Most boys get a toy dinosaur for their fifth birthday but Brayden Drew of Plymouth got something much more special when he found a rare megalodon tooth while playing in the sand on Myrtle Beach. Brayden and his family were on vacation in when a casual day at the beach...

wbsm.com
Community Policy
View All 3 Commentsarrow_down
1420 WBSM

1420 WBSM

Fairhaven, MA
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WBSM News Talk Sports has the best news and sports coverage New Bedford, Massachusetts. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Plymouth, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tooth#Megalodon Shark#Brayden Drew#Wikipedia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Preschool
Related
Fairhaven, MAPosted by
1420 WBSM

Fairhaven Lab Needs a Place to Call Home [WET NOSE WEDNEDSDAY]

Pets make a house a home, and with so many shelters in the area, the opportunities for a new best friend are endless. I encourage SouthCoast pet lovers to consider adopting. For Wet Nose Wednesday, local shelters and I are on a mission to get as many pets adopted as possible to give animals a chance at a happier life and bring joy to families on the SouthCoast. This week, our furry friend comes from the Fairhaven Animal Shelter in Fairhaven.
Mattapoisett, MAPosted by
1420 WBSM

Mattapoisett Club Digging Up 50-Year-Old Time Capsule This Month

That year in America, the Baltimore Colts won Super Bowl V, "All in the Family" was television's top show, and Time Magazine named Richard Nixon its Man of the Year. Many folks that now have roots in Mattapoisett, or other parts of the SouthCoast, for that matter, didn't necessarily get to experience the early 70s in the area, either because they lived in a different part of the world at that time or because they simply weren't alive yet.
AnimalsPosted by
1420 WBSM

Volunteers Step Up to Comfort Animals Ahead of Fourth of July

The Fourth of July is always a fun holiday to celebrate. The cookouts and pool parties are always a hit and let’s not forget about those spectacular fireworks. Who doesn’t love a good firework display on Independence Day? The answer is actually animals that are easily spooked by the loud noises and bright lights.
New Bedford, MAPosted by
1420 WBSM

Childhood Memories of Summertime in New Bedford [OPINION]

Vacations have certainly evolved over the years for folks in and around the New Bedford area, and so have our attitudes about taking them. Friday's program featured a trip down memory lane, in which many of us recalled the vacations of our youth. Family vacations were very different not that long ago. Growing up in the 1960s in working-class New Bedford, Massachusetts, the idea of going away on vacation was foreign to many of us.
Falmouth, MAPosted by
1420 WBSM

Cape Cod Hydrangea Festival Bringing Breathtaking Blues and Pinks to Life

Experience Cape Cod in a whole new way this summer by walking among garden after garden filled with beautiful hydrangeas. The Cape Cod Hydrangea Festival is coming back from July 9 to 18, with many homeowners opening their very own gardens to visitors for the occasion. Gardens vary in location everywhere on the Cape from Falmouth to Barnstable, and some even reach as far as Brewster, so some visits provide a little bit of drive time in between. Private garden tours are typically open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and cost $5 per person per garden. All tours are rain or shine, nonrefundable, and availability varies by day, so you'll want to keep one eye on the forecast, the other on the festival's schedule, and plan accordingly!
Marion, MAPosted by
1420 WBSM

Horse Fanatics Rejoice Because the Marion Horse Show Is Back

Lillian Gilpin is a horse girl at heart. She ran the Rocking Horse Farm in Plympton since 1982 and just recently retired last year, leaving her niece to take it over. Gilpin also managed the Marion Horse Show years ago but is returning to run the show again this year. The 74th Annual Marion Horse Show will take place on Saturday, July 3 from 8 am to 4:30 pm. Gilpin is ready to celebrate with fellow horse lovers.
Fairhaven, MAPosted by
1420 WBSM

Fairhaven Father-Son Duo Behind ‘Caught in Providence’ Nominated for Emmy

A father-son duo from Fairhaven has a shot at winning a national Daytime Emmy award this Friday night for their work on the hugely popular TV show Caught in Providence. John and Jared Methia both attended Greater New Bedford Voc-Tech. Little did John Methia know back when that his Steam Engineering studies would evaporate before his eyes in order to launch a 42-year career in award-winning television and digital production.
Posted by
1420 WBSM

Buy a Piece of New Bedford History With This Horse-Drawn Hearse

Looking to own a unique piece of New Bedford history? A man on Craigslist is selling an old funeral carriage made right here on the SouthCoast, and for the right price, it could be yours. George L. Brownell was a famous carriagemaker based out of New Bedford throughout the mid-1800s....
Posted by
1420 WBSM

How to Protect the SouthCoast’s Beloved Small Dogs From Hawks

We got Luna the Cockapoo on April 17, 2020. Our quarantine puppy weighed less than 10 pounds soaking wet and hasn’t gained much weight since then. Since she is such a small dog, we have a new set of concerns with her that we never worried about with our larger breeds in the past. One fear is that a hawk will swoop down and grab her like in that scene from The Proposal.
Fairhaven, MAPosted by
1420 WBSM

Mattapoisett and Fairhaven Mystery Signs Solved

If you're like me, you've seen these new, super creepy signs popping up all over Mattapoisett and Fairhaven. The signs first appeared about a week or so ago. Normally, new signs in Mattapoisett and Fairhaven don't tend to be the talk of the town. When they are shrouded like a Azkaban Dementor from Harry Potter, however, people tend to wonder what the heck is going on.