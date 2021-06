Baker Mayfield is one of three 2018 first-round quarterbacks eligible for (and likely to land) a new contract this offseason. While the Browns' former No. 1 pick has said he's in no rush to sign an extension, the QB's agent, Jack Mills, now tells Tony Grossi, of TheLandOnDemand.com, he thinks "something will be done this summer." Months after Cleveland exercised Mayfield's fifth-year option to lock him up through 2022, Mills isn't guaranteeing a new deal, saying talks are "pretty much in the team's control." But this much seems clear: Mayfield expects to be a Brown long term, and the goal is to confirm that before Week 1.