HEALTH FUSION: Fat, sugar and psoriasis

The drug silently taking over your life: Sugar. The most popular ingredient added to foods in the United States is sugar. If you were to look at the nutrition labels on your groceries, you would be surprised to find that nearly all contain sugar as an ingredient. This does not only include desserts, but many other foods such as bread, peanut butter, yogurt, pasta sauce, and much more. Although, Americans have not always included this much sugar in our diet. According to the US Department of Health and Human Services, over 100 years ago the average American consumed 2 pounds of sugar a year. Today, the average American consumes over 3 pounds of sugar per week. This is equivalent to over 150 grams of sugar per day, yet nutritionists suggest adults consume no more than 24 grams per day.