From HockomockSports.com and Twitter we share the FHS spring sports results:. Boys Lacrosse = Franklin, 15 @ Billerica, 7 – Final. – Franklin used a stellar defensive performance to pass one of its toughest tests of the season, allowing just two goals in the second half to secure a win on the road over Billerica. The Panthers pumped in five goals in the opening quarter and staked a 9-5 advantage at halftime. Jack Maguire had a strong game in net while Zach Harvey, Kyle Palmieri, and Ben Harvey all played well on close defense. Sophomore Luke Davis led the offense with eight points, scoring five goals to go along with three assists. Senior Matt Lazzaro added four goals and three assists while sophomore Jayden Consigli registered six assists in the win.