Public Safety

John McAfee found dead in Spanish prison

By Clare Duffy, Alan Goodman, CNN Business
Clayton News Daily
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn McAfee, the controversial antivirus software magnate who'd had multiple recent run-ins with the US law, has died at 75. McAfee was awaiting extradition in a Spanish prison after being charged with tax evasion in the United States last year. McAfee was found dead in his cell in a prison...

www.news-daily.com
John Mcafee
#Prison#Guatemala#Tax Evasion#Spanish#Antivirus Software#Mcafee#Cnn#National Court#The Associated Press#Libertarian
