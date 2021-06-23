Cancel
Air Force's Mahala Norris becomes program's first female to take top Mountain West track & field award

By BRENT BRIGGEMAN brent.briggeman@gazette.com
Gazette
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMahala Norris added to her "overwhelming" haul in recent months, becoming the first Air Force woman to be named Mountain West Track and Field Outdoor Athlete of the Year. Norris set conference meet records in the 5,000-meter run (15:39.12) and 3,000 steeplechase (9:44.1) before capturing an NCAA title in the steeplechase — the first Falcons woman to win a title on the track and just the fourth D1 title in the program’s history in the sport.

