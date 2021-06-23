Prep softball: Chippewa Falls remains poised to return to state tournament

CHIPPEWA FALLS — The Chippewa Falls softball team was dealt a major gut punch. Marshfield’s Brooklyn Bohman sent a booming three-run shot to right field in the top of the fourth inning of the teams’ Division 1 sectional final at Casper Park, putting her Tigers up 5-4 on the favorite Cardinals.

A young Chi-Hi group, featuring no seniors and just three juniors, had to recollect itself. And, like they have for much of the season, the players responded with poise beyond their years.

“This is a really, really special group,” Chippewa Falls co-coach Chelsea Seckora said. “At their age, they don’t even realize how special they are.”

Chippewa Falls’ relentless offense scored eight unanswered runs in their final three innings of work, propelling the Cards to a 12-5 victory and a third straight appearance in the state tournament.

Just how deep is this collection of batters? Chippewa Falls got 4-for-4 outings from both Paige Steinmetz and Olivia Sanborn, who hit seventh and ninth in the order. Combined, the duo accounted for five RBIs.

“When you have strong hitters one through nine, it makes innings really tough on other pitchers,” Seckora said. “It just wears the pitcher out over time and it gives you options to score every single inning.”

The Chi-Hi lineup helped turn a close, back-and-forth game through four innings into a low-stress finish.

The teams traded runs to start, with Chi-Hi’s Basia Olson opening the scoring with an RBI single in the first that was answered by a solo home run from Marshfield’s Ashlyn Barwick a half inning later.

The Cardinals began to pull away with three runs in the second and third combined, scoring on a Makenna Johnston RBI single and a two-run blast to center from Steinmetz, but the Tigers swung back with a four-run fourth.

Sandra Costa cut the deficit to 4-2 before Bohman hit her home run to give Marshfield the advantage. But the Cardinals weren’t worried.

“Everyone’s energy just keeps it going,” freshman pitcher Lakken McEathron said.

The final offensive spurt began with a tying sacrifice fly from Olson in the fourth. An inning later, the Cardinals blew it open. Chi-Hi got its first three batters on base, with Sanborn rounding out the group with an RBI double up the middle. Johnston followed with a sacrifice fly to put the Cardinals up two, and two batters later Madyson Baker hit a two-run home run deep past the left field wall to push the score to 9-5.

“Once we finally got the bats going it gave us a good feeling,” Sanborn said. “We got confident. All of us were into it and put our hearts on the field.”

Chippewa Falls added on three more in the sixth on RBI singles from Steinmetz and Sanborn and on a Johnston putout. That made for a relaxing final frame for McEathron, who came on for the final two innings in relief of starter Hannah Aldrich.

It initially appeared McEathron faced the minimum in the seventh after Steinmetz bobbled but caught a flyout in center field, allowing her to double up an eager Marshfield runner at second base and kick off a celebration. The umpires convened and ruled the runner safe back at second, but McEathron simply forced a final groundout to spark a second display of emotion from the youthful bunch.

“This is only the first year,” Steinmetz said. “We have the same team next year too, so I really think we can go out there, have confidence and have nothing to lose.”

“I think this gives us a lot of confidence for the future since we are so young,” Sanborn added.

The Division 1 state tournament kicks off on Monday with four quarterfinals at Bay Port High School. Matchups and game times will be determined after the qualifying teams have been re-seeded. Semifinals will be played later that day at UW-Green Bay, while the final will run Wednesday at 3 p.m., also at the home of the Phoenix.

Chippewa Falls is making its 12th appearance at state since the turn of the century and its first under the direction of co-coaches Jared Faherty and Seckora. Both are very familiar with state trips. Faherty led Chi-Hi to five appearances and a state championship during his first stint as the program’s coach, and Seckora, a former state qualifier as a Cardinal player, went to state four times and won two championships while previously leading McDonell.

“It’s the goal every year,” Faherty said. “(Assistant coach Rich Rosenow), Shelly and I were talking, 19 years ago we were coaching (Shelly) in the sectional final here and going to state with her as a player. Quite a road. We got us all back together this year, and it’s pretty special for our community and our school. It never gets old, it never gets old going and representing our school on the biggest stage.”

Chippewa Falls 12, Marshfield 5

Marsh 010 400 0 — 5 9 0

CF 112 143 x —12 18 0

WP: Hannah Aldrich (5 IP, 7 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 6 K). LP: Courtney Donahue (6 IP, 18 H, 12 R, 12 ER, 2 BB, 2 K). Leading hitters: Madyson Baker 2-3 (HR, 2 RBI, 2R), Paige Steinmetz 4-4 (HR, 4R, 3 RBI), Basia Olson 2-3 (2 RBI), Olivia Sanborn 4-4 (2 RBI, 4 R), Mykle Buhrow 2-3 (2R).