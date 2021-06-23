Rotary learns about AACF

“Growing Giving is their motto, and they do it in Athens and surrounding counties including Madison, Oconee, Jackson and others. They are the Athens Area Community Foundation, and their objective is philanthropy. AACF is a trusted guide for philanthropy. They serve as a trusted partner for local organizations, and they are well known to be trusted community leaders. So, the common denominator in their reputation is the word, “trusted.” After all, if a person desires to become a philanthropist, certainly trust is of major interest. Sarah McKinney schooled Rotarians in Madison County Friday about various ways a philanthropist-to-be could make sure his dollars do the most good in his community.