Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Athens, GA

Rotary learns about AACF

By Ellen Cowne Rotary Club
mainstreetnews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Growing Giving is their motto, and they do it in Athens and surrounding counties including Madison, Oconee, Jackson and others. They are the Athens Area Community Foundation, and their objective is philanthropy. AACF is a trusted guide for philanthropy. They serve as a trusted partner for local organizations, and they are well known to be trusted community leaders. So, the common denominator in their reputation is the word, “trusted.” After all, if a person desires to become a philanthropist, certainly trust is of major interest. Sarah McKinney schooled Rotarians in Madison County Friday about various ways a philanthropist-to-be could make sure his dollars do the most good in his community.

www.mainstreetnews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Madison, GA
Athens, GA
Society
Local
Georgia Society
City
Athens, GA
City
Oconee, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity#Rotarians#Moas#Extra Special Children#The Empty Stocking Fund
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Philanthropy
News Break
Charities
Related
MLBPosted by
NBC News

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer accused of assault

LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles Dodgers star pitcher Trevor Bauer is being investigated by police in Pasadena, California, after a woman alleged he assaulted her, police said. A woman sought an order of protection from a court under a domestic violence prevention law, attorney Marc Garelick said. The woman "suffered severe physical and emotional pain" in a recent incident, Garelick said.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CBS News

Supreme Court keeps CDC's eviction moratorium in place

Washington — The Supreme Court on Tuesday said it will allow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) moratorium on evictions, imposed to protect renters during the coronavirus pandemic, to remain in place. In a 5-4 decision, the court denied a request from a group of realtors and landlords...