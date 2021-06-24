Prep Track and Field Division 1 State: Chippewa Falls' Sandvig takes the spotlight as one of state's top sprinters

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. — If you don’t know who Brooklyn Sandvig is by now, you’ll probably know by the end of the weekend. The Chi-Hi sophomore has stormed onto the prep track and field scene this spring as one of the top sprinters in the state and enters Saturday’s Division 1 state championships at the Veterans Memorial Field Sports Complex in La Crosse seeded among the best in the state in all four of her events.