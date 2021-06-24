Medical examiner details act that killed Maximus Julian; no bail for Tyrese Poulsen
NEWPORT — The defense attorney demonstrated a stabbing motion for the court as he cross-examined the state assistant medical examiner. Joseph Voccola brought his fist, clutching an imaginary knife, under his throat. He wanted to make clear the stab wound in the decedent’s neck was, in state assistant medical examiner Ariel Goldschimdt’s opinion, consistent with a downward motion, not an upward motion.www.newportri.com