Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

USDA Expands Investment Into Area Small Meat Processors

By AJ Taylor
kiow.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Center for Rural Affairs is applauding the launch of a new grant program aimed at building capacity and increasing economic opportunity for area small and mid-sized meat and poultry processors. On Monday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced it will provide $55.2 million in competitive grant funding through...

kiow.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Foods#Poultry#Mpirg#Cooperatives
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
USDA
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
News Break
Marketing
Related
Agriculturepnwag.net

USDA: Beef, Pork Demanded Expected To Increase

World Agricultural Outlook Board Chair Mark Jekanowski on the main take away from June’s Meat Production and Price forecast. “Our steer price forecast we raised our 2021 steer price forecast by 75 cents CWT just reflecting current price strength that we’ve been seeing in the market. But we raised our hog price forecast even much further by about $3 CWT to $70.18 CWT. And again that’s just reflecting the prices that we’re seeing in the market. And very strong demand we anticipate that will carry in to next year.”
Missouri Statekttn.com

USDA reminds Missouri producers to file crop acreage reports

Agricultural producers in Missouri who have not yet completed their crop acreage reports after planting should make an appointment with their U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA) office before the applicable deadline. “Many USDA programs require producers to file an accurate crop acreage report by the applicable...
AgriculturePosted by
TheStreet

New USDA Resources To Promote Reduction Of Food Loss And Waste

WASHINGTON, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) today announced new resources to inform consumers on how to reduce food waste during the July Fourth holiday and beyond. &#160;. According to USDA research, the average family of four wastes nearly $1,500 worth of food each year....
Agriculturenewsdakota.com

USDA Amends the National List for Organic Livestock And Handling

(NAFB) – The Department of Agriculture announced changes to the National List of Allowed and Prohibited Substances in organic livestock production. USDA’s Agriculture Marketing Service is finalizing three amendments to the National List. Published in the Federal Register Friday, the final rule provides additional options for organic farms and businesses, by adding three substances to the list of substances allowed for organic production and handling.
AgricultureLancaster Farming

Do USDA NASS Crop and Livestock Reports Impact Prices?

Since about the mid-1980s, NASS has kept tabs on price reactions after crop and livestock reports. We have reactions for corn, soybeans, cotton and wheat crops, and cattle on feed, hogs and pigs, and milk production. We calculate commodity prices one day after and one week after reports, including the...
Minnesota StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Dry June is impacting Minnesota pastures, cattle farmers

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — June’s dry weather has impacted Minnesota’s pastures, and may soon force cattle farmer to make tough decisions before they run out of grass. Cattle veterinarian and University of Minnesota extension educator Joe Armstrong said those decisions include possibly weaning calves early to lower the amount of energy cows need, or selling cattle early to reduce the size of the herd, the Star Tribune reported.
AgricultureBay News 9

Rising meat prices forcing small businesses to get creative with menus

EL SERENO, Calif. — Here’s one more ripple effect we can thank the pandemic for: the rising cost of meat. Local small business owners and backyard barbecue masters Alex Garcia and his partner Elvia Huerta opened Evil Cooks in their El Sereno home four years ago after leaving stable jobs. It was a dream they were willing to gamble everything on.
Chicago, ILAgriculture Online

CBOT soy ends mixed as traders adjust positions before USDA data

CHICAGO, June 29 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures closed mixed on Tuesday as traders adjusted positions before the U.S. Department of Agriculture issues plantings and grain stocks data on Wednesday, analysts said. * Analysts on average expect the USDA to increase its estimate for U.S. soybean plantings by 1.5% from March to 88.955 million acres, according to a Reuters poll. * The agency is expected to report U.S. soybean stocks as of June 1 were 787 million bushels, down from 1.381 billion bushels a year earlier, according to a poll. * The USDA is scheduled to release a separate, monthly fats and oils report on Thursday that analysts predict will show U.S. soybean crushings in May were down from the previous year, according to a survey of analysts. * CBOT November soybeans settled flat at $13.12-1/2 a bushel. * CBOT December soyoil was up 1.26 cents at 61.29 cents per lb. August soymeal futures were $3.5 lower at $350.40 a ton. (Reporting by Tom Polansek in Chicago; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
Denton, NEYork News-Times

Seeds: Observational agriculture

Brian Brhel pulls into his father, David Brhel’s, farm drive near Denton, Neb. David walks up – tall, and slender, built like an Eastern Nebraska “Honest Abe.” He asks his son what the ag markets are up to and then motions over to the garden he and his wife Eileen are enjoying. The two men marvel at the fruitful, lush greens. The extra bounty is shared with the neighbors. Behind the father and son, are a herd of 20 cattle.
kdlg.org

Local family founds small-scale fish processor

“We hope that this is a model for other fishermen. If you look at the scale of what we’re doing, it’s very small as far as the total salmon market,” said Downey, co-owner of Little Alaskan Fish Company. "There’s tons of opportunity for small-scale direct marketers and microprocessors to get in, start something and be financially viable.”
Agricultureppioneer.com

Concentration, globalization core problems in cattle markets crisis

In comments submitted recently to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), R-CALF USA identified concentration of the beef packing sector and globalization of input supply chains as the core structural problems causing today’s crisis in the U.S. cattle industry. In April, the USDA called for public comments to help the Administration transform America’s food system by increasing durability and resilience […]
Kansas StateIola Register

USDA to invest in rural Kansas

United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Acting State Director for Rural Development Kansas Dan Fischer last week announced that USDA is investing $3.51 million to equip, rebuild, and modernize essential services in rural areas of Kansas. The investments will directly benefit more than 13,000 Kansans. Under the program, Humboldt was...
Idaho Statecapitalpress.com

Ranchers in drought-stricken central Idaho qualify for USDA aid

USDA is making drought-related emergency assistance available to livestock producers in Idaho’s Blaine and Lincoln counties. This is the second consecutive low-water year in much of the central Idaho mountains. USDA in late June announced cost-share assistance is available under the Emergency Conservation Program, which its Farm Service Agency administers.
Congress & Courtsnewsdakota.com

NCBA Welcomes House Processing Capacity Bill

(NAFB) – Introduction of the Butcher Block Act in the House of Representatives last week received a warm welcome from the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association. The legislation would establish a stand-alone loan program through the Department of Agriculture to help processors expand capacity, improve marketing options for cattle producers and encourage competitive markets and pricing for live cattle. The supply of live cattle and the demand for U.S. beef are both strong, but a lack of processing capacity or “hook space” has stifled producer profitability.
Lake County, ORlakecountyexam.com

Grant to help with farm energy audits

Oregon Department of Energy (ODOE) has been awarded a $100,000 Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy Development Assistance grant from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). The agency will use the money from the USDA to support energy audits for Oregon agricultural producers and rural small businesses. While energy efficiency...
Agriculturemeatpoultry.com

Conagra to quicken pace toward cage-free egg supply

CHICAGO – Conagra Brands will accelerate its transition to 100% cage-free eggs by converting all of the company’s egg usage to cage-free by the end of fiscal year 2024, one year earlier than its original commitment to directly source 100% cage-free eggs by 2025. The company announced plans to convert...
Agriculturesoutheastagnet.com

USDA Investing Climate-Smart Agriculture and Forestry

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has announced they are providing $10 million to support climate-smart agriculture and forestry through voluntary conservation practices in 10 targeted states. This includes Florida and Georgia. The assistance, available through the Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP), will help agricultural producers plan and implement voluntary...