USDA Expands Investment Into Area Small Meat Processors

CHICAGO, June 29 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures closed mixed on Tuesday as traders adjusted positions before the U.S. Department of Agriculture issues plantings and grain stocks data on Wednesday, analysts said. * Analysts on average expect the USDA to increase its estimate for U.S. soybean plantings by 1.5% from March to 88.955 million acres, according to a Reuters poll. * The agency is expected to report U.S. soybean stocks as of June 1 were 787 million bushels, down from 1.381 billion bushels a year earlier, according to a poll. * The USDA is scheduled to release a separate, monthly fats and oils report on Thursday that analysts predict will show U.S. soybean crushings in May were down from the previous year, according to a survey of analysts. * CBOT November soybeans settled flat at $13.12-1/2 a bushel. * CBOT December soyoil was up 1.26 cents at 61.29 cents per lb. August soymeal futures were $3.5 lower at $350.40 a ton. (Reporting by Tom Polansek in Chicago; editing by Jonathan Oatis)