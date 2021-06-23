Nikkee Porcaro, originally from Lebanon, will compete on JEOPARDY! on Friday, June 25

The Amazon-owned streaming service is "poised" to order a third season of the 50 Cent-produced legal drama from creator Hank Steinberg that ABC canceled last month after two seasons and 23 episodes, according to Deadline. Sony Pictures Television has extended the cast options, which were set to expire on Wednesday, until the end of July as For Life gets a limited month-long run on IMDb TV. At the end of July, IMDb TV will evaluate whether to renew For Life for Season 3 based on its performance. "Given the stakes, For Life executive producer Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson, who has been a driving force behind the efforts to find a new home for the timely drama, is expected to lead a big social media effort involving prominent figures in the world of entertainment and beyond to get fans of the show and new viewers to tune in on the free platform," reports Deadline's Nellie Andreeva. For Life stars Nicholas Pinnock as a prison inmate who becomes a lawyer and works as a defense attorney for his fellow inmates as he works to get his own sentence overturned. For Life is based on the true story of Isaac Wright Jr., who serves as an executive producer on the series. ALSO: For Life executive producer Alison Greenspan, who helped develop the series and worked on it until its cancelation, dies at 48 after cancer battle.