Nikkee Porcaro, originally from Lebanon, will compete on JEOPARDY! on Friday, June 25

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLEBANON - Nikkee Porcaro, an educational consultant and tutor originally from Lebanon, will compete on JEOPARDY!, at 7 p.m. on Friday, June 25, on New York's WABC-TV, Channel 7. JEOPARDY! is in its 37th season in syndication. With a weekly audience of 24 million viewers, JEOPARDY! is the top-rated quiz...

