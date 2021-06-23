Cancel
Journalism

Nikki Phillips 2.JPG

By Coastal Point
coastalpoint.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJason has been in journalism for over 20 years. He moved to Coastal Delaware in August 2017 with his daughters, Kylie, 18, and Grace, 14. He has a passion for high-school sports and especially values the relationships that he builds.

www.coastalpoint.com
State
Delaware State
#Jpg#Coastal Delaware
Akron, OHAkron Leader Publications

Phillip Laurence Powers

Phillip Laurence Powers, 81, passed away on June 16, 2021 at his home in Akron, Ohio. He enjoyed taking daily walks with his devoted wife around the neighborhood and will be missed hiking the trails and habitats at Bath Nature Preserve. An avid golfer, wine enthusiast, and collector of early American furniture, he loved exploring barns for antique treasures in Amish country. He was occasionally known to cannonball fully-clothed into the pool after 18 holes at Fairlawn Country Club, and was an early adopter of eco-friendly gift wrap using brown paper bags with hand-drawn bows. Phil was a great admirer of classic cars, especially the 1957 Chevy. Always fun-loving, sometimes wisecracking, he made people laugh and believed in celebrating joy every day.
Jackson, MSinsideradio.com

Nikki Brown

Nikki Brown, PD at New South country WUSJ Jackson, MS (96.3), is exiting to join the Alzheimer’s Association as the Mississippi Walk Manager. Brown, who also hosted middays at CHR sister “Y101” WYOY, will continue to voice track radio shows for First Natchez Radio Group “95 Country” WQNZ Natchez, MS, and classic hits “Fun 101” WWUU Washington, MS, from her home studio.
The Press

538749_6_.jpg

It will come as no surprise that Jeffrey Toobin’s recent uncomfortable apology for having accidentally exposed himself to co-workers on a New Yorker magazine Zoom call last fall has not been met with forgiveness by the general public.
Ocean View, DEcoastalpoint.com

‘Firecracker’ pastor to debut at Mariner’s on July 4

When the Rev. Rebecca Collison felt called into the ministry, she had a little talk with God. “I told him, ‘I can’t preach.’ He said, ‘No, you can’t. But I can do all things.’. “I passed speech class as an undergraduate, but I had a heck of a time trying...
Ocean View, DEcoastalpoint.com

Tipton following in dad’s footsteps in becoming a guard

With her love of the beach, and a desire to stay in shape for her soccer and gymnastics seasons, Madison Tipton found it an easy choice to want to be a lifeguard during the summer. It certainly didn’t hurt having someone who’s been through the daily grind of being a...
Omaha, NEthereader.com

Nigel Phillips

On the evening of June 10, 2021, a beloved father, son and brother, Nigel Phillips, was purloined from this world after a traffic stop with the Omaha Police Department. Nigel, who I knew personally as co-founder of the Revolutionary Action Party, was a special person. He had a sense of humor that could tickle the crudest of people. That humor undeniably transcended to his love for his two children, Noah (son) and Estelle (daughter). He had a remarkable, unadulterated love for his family as a whole, especially his mother, Tonya. Nigel was definitely a momma’s boy. “Did you check up on Ma?” was a recurring phrase that he uttered. For his sisters, brothers, aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews, his love resonated immensely, and those feelings were reciprocated to the greatest extent.