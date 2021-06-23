Nikki Phillips 2.JPG

On the evening of June 10, 2021, a beloved father, son and brother, Nigel Phillips, was purloined from this world after a traffic stop with the Omaha Police Department. Nigel, who I knew personally as co-founder of the Revolutionary Action Party, was a special person. He had a sense of humor that could tickle the crudest of people. That humor undeniably transcended to his love for his two children, Noah (son) and Estelle (daughter). He had a remarkable, unadulterated love for his family as a whole, especially his mother, Tonya. Nigel was definitely a momma’s boy. “Did you check up on Ma?” was a recurring phrase that he uttered. For his sisters, brothers, aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews, his love resonated immensely, and those feelings were reciprocated to the greatest extent.