The United Nations has designated June 30 as Asteroid Day to increase public awareness about the risks and opportunities of asteroids in our solar system. Asteroids are large bodies of rock and ice. As most people are aware, asteroids, mostly inhabit the asteroid belt. This is a region in our solar system between the planets Mars and Jupiter. They are the leftover objects that did not coalesce into planets but remained largely as they have always been since they formed from the hot, gas and dust-rich solar nebula in the earliest days of our solar system. At nearly 4.6 billion years old, many of them are older than Earth.