Taste of Windsor happening in July after COVID forced 2020 cancellation

COVID-19 forced the cancellation of most events in 2020. Now that things are returning to their pre-pandemic state, Taste of Windsor will pick up where it left off in 2019. The 11th annual event is hosted by the Greeley Tribune and the town of Windsor. It is scheduled for 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. July 15 at Boardwalk Park, 100 N. 5 St., in Windsor. The event will feature a beer garden, food, live music and family activities.