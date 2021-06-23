Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

ASTROGRAPH by Eugenia Last

NRToday.com
 9 days ago

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — You’ll attract a lot of attention if you pursue an innovative professional path. Keep your emotions out of the workplace to ensure you make the best decisions. Do what’s right, and you will succeed. LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Emotional matters will escalate if you...

www.nrtoday.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Astrograph#Astrograph#Leo#Virgo#Libra#Scorpio#Sagittarius#Capricorn#Pisces#Taurus#Gemini
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Related
LifestylePosted by
Syracuse.com

Horoscope for July 3, 2021: Gemini, time for preventive maintenance; Leo, curb your risk-taking impulses

BIRTHDAY STAR: Actress Connie Nielsen was born in Frederikshavn, Denmark, on this day in 1965. This birthday star portrays Hippolyta in the DC Comics film universe. Her other film work includes roles in “I’ll Find You,” “3 Days to Kill” and “Gladiator.” She played Corinna Hodel on the TV series “I Am the Night” and has appeared on episodes of “FBI,” “The Good Wife” and “The Following.” Nielsen was once married to Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich.
Lifestyleqcnerve.com

Horoscope | What’s Your Sign Saying This Week?

ARIES (March 21 to April 19) A heads-up alert to all free-spirited Ewes and Rams: Be wary of a deal that could result in compromising your independence. Check every detail before making a commitment. TAURUS (April 20 to May 20) New facts emerge that help put an irksome workplace situation...
Astronomycreators.com

A Word From Pluto

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You can't always get away when you want to. Anyone can accept a pleasant moment they wanted, planned and expected. It's how people behave in the unexpected moments that really tells a fuller story. TAURUS (April 20-May 20). If only you had unlimited time and attention....
LifestyleLa Crosse Tribune

Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Thursday, July 1

Today’s Birthday (07/01/21). Family fortunes rise this year. Build and grow shared financial strength with steady, disciplined actions. Discover new directions this summer, before resolving social challenges this autumn. Winter brings an energy surge, inspiring springtime fun with friends, colleagues and allies. Together, haul in a satisfying harvest. To get...
Lifestylehamlethub.com

Intuitive Astrology July 2021

July 2021 will bring positive energy to everyone. July has the longest days of the year to take in the warm weather and the outdoors! It is an excellent opportunity for sun, fun, and romance. The evenings are great for barbeques and firepits. Please take advantage of this time to catch up on social gatherings since 2020 was lacking thereof.
LifestyleCosmopolitan

Your Virgo Monthly Horoscope for July

Wednesday, July 28: Jupiter Retrograde enters Aquarius. So, the last month was hectic. Back-to-back eclipses coincided with Mercury Retrograde, and you were pushed to the breaking point. Fortunately, the cosmos are starting to ease back and—as reality begins to resume some semblance of normalcy—you have the perspective to look at your circumstances from a birds’ eye view. On July 9, when the Sun and Moon meet in Cancer, you’ll be encouraged to expand your reach. You have what it takes to foster community, Virgo, so why not apply those skills to the greater good? Under this sky, consider ways you can integrate the micro and the macro. What does it mean to take even bigger steps? I know it may sound cliche, but the truth is that a single individual has the ability to make an impact…but you can go further, faster when you collaborate with others. At the beginning of the month, invest some time and energy in aligning with like-minded people who share your vision. Together, anything’s possible.
LifestylePosted by
StyleCaster

Your July 2021 Horoscope Encourages You To Reconnect With Your Heart

The sun is in empathetic, mystical and intuitive Cancer and your July 2021 horoscope is encouraging you to reconnect with your heart. This time of year is about letting compassion lead the way as you build a beautiful home for yourself. However, you may be facing more hurdles than usual as this month begins as Mars opposes Saturn on July 1, causing gears to stall and energy levels to plummet. As Venus opposes Saturn on July 6, you may feel equally as inhibited in your relationships, and as though you can’t form an emotional connection. But don’t worry; July is just getting started!
Lifestyletexasbreaking.com

Checkout This Week’s Luckiest Zodiac Signs!

Here is the list of this week’s luckiest zodiac signs! Discover who is fortunate in which aspect! While the year 2020 was engulfed by COVID-19, this year is expected to usher in fortune and tranquility. This year’s theme is transformation, and the zodiac symbols that don’t want to remain inactive...
Chicago, ILPosted by
Chicago Sun-Times

Horoscope for Saturday, July 3, 2021

After 8 a.m. Chicago time, there are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Taurus. Aries (March 21-April 19) Today might be a rocky road for romance because you might impulsively do something that you later regret. Sudden exit — slammed door — with your purse forgotten inside. (Been there. Done that. Humiliating.) Parents need to be patient when dealing with their kids.
LifestyleElite Daily

3 Zodiac Signs Are Going To Feel All Sorts Of Uncomfortable In July

Cancer season is officially underway, which means you’re probably already feeling more in touch with your heart. Cancer is ruled by the moon — planet of your innermost feelings — so the month of July could bring so much hidden emotion to the surface. Although a good cry can feel incredibly cathartic, facing your true self is not always easy. If you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the worst month of July 2021, I’m not saying your summer is already off to a bad start. I’m just saying that you may feel way more sensitive to the world around you, especially if you happen to be a fire sign.
Lifestyletexasbreaking.com

If You’re Any Of These Zodiac Signs, 2021 Will Be Your Year

The folks of Pisces are not having a particularly fantastic year. You may be bothered by unpleasant impulses this year. This year, you’ll have to rely upon mindfulness practice to gain mental fortitude. Understanding spiritual topics will make you feel really good. You must also maintain a healthy lifestyle. If you are in the automobile sector, then you are going to excel. This year will be a fantastic year for those in the automobile sector. On the other hand, people involved in the process of art, particularly those involved in the musical field, may find this year rewarding.
LifestyleSFGate

Horoscope for Thursday, 7/01/21 by Christopher Renstrom

ARIES. (March 20 - April 18): The last quarter Moon in Aries is perfect for taking care of business. Look over everything twice. Anything left unresolved will trip you up. TAURUS. (April 19 - May 19): You'll be besieged by a wave of interruptions, so keep an eye on the clock. Others will fritter away your time if you let them.
LifestyleWillits News

Salome’s stars

ARIES (March 21 to April 19) You clever Ewes and Rams love nothing more than to rise to a challenge. So, by all means, if you feel sure about your facts, step right up and defend your side of the issue. TAURUS (April 20 to May 20) You’ve done some...
LifestyleAustin Chronicle

Free Will Astrology

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Philosopher Friedrich Nietzsche said that when our rational minds are working at their best, they inspire us to cultivate our most interesting and enlivening passions. They also deemphasize and suppress any energy-draining passions that might have a hold on us. I'm hoping you will take full advantage of this in the coming weeks, Cancerian. You will generate good fortune and sweet breakthroughs as you highlight desires that uplift you and downgrade desires that diminish you.
LifestylePosted by
StyleCaster

OMG, Virgo—Your July Horoscope Predicts A Full-Blown Relationship

It may feel exceptionally difficult to get to work as the month begins. After all, your Virgo July 2021 horoscope begins with Mars forming an opposition with Saturn, which could leave you feeling uninspired by your work and ready procrastinate. Remember—you’re worth so much more than your productivity, and if you’re struggling to get to work, it’s only temporary!
LifestyleCosmopolitan

July horoscopes for every star sign

Want to know what's in store for your star sign for July 2021? It's all in the cards... (The Hermit, King of Cups, Six of Swords) You need to get a ~time out~ to sit and think seriously about your next move, because one is definitely coming as shown by the solitary Hermit and the moving on vibe of Six of Swords. You might not think you’re ready for this, but the cosmos thinks you are, and therefore it’s about getting into the right mindset (i.e. brave, positive, optimistic). The King of Cups shows this is a mind over matter endeavour, you are taking control of your emotions and maybe even have to fake it to get this departure underway. Once it is, things will go smoothly. No regrets.
LifestyleThought Catalog

The Reminder Each Zodiac Needs In July 2021

Some people don’t deserve your forgiveness. Some people are meant to be part of your past. You can’t force other people to enjoy your company. If your effort is going unnoticed, it’s okay to move on. Gemini. Your cynicism doesn’t make you a bad person. Your thoughts are shaped by...
Lifestyletexasbreaking.com

Horoscope for 1st July Checkout What Astrologer Calvin Says

Aries – This is an excellent time to make reservations for an upcoming event or vacation that you have been looking forward to. You will begin to earn good returns on your property, increasing your wealth. Someone’s present will help lift the spirits of individuals who are feeling down in the dumps. More opportunities to promote your hobbies are likely to present themselves to you shortly. Before embarking on an adventure, you should seek advice from a qualified person. By sticking to the program, you are more likely to enjoy good health. On the family front, joy reigns supreme as a close relative visits you.