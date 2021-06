Part of what makes Alzheimer's disease so scary is that there's no knowing if you'll get it. And there are no absolute ways to prevent or stop it. But researchers have found three exercise biomarkers for evaluating the effect of lifestyle interventions -- in this case, aerobic exercise -- on brain function. You can think of a biomarker as a signal that something specific is happening the body. In this study, one biomarker is a substance secreted from muscle that is associated with memory. It's presence, then, is a good thing. And you can measure it.