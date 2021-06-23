Free technology assistance offered at Lewes Public Library

The Lewes Public Library will offer free technology assistance the first and third Friday of each month from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., on a drop-in basis. A staff member will be available to assist with a variety of common technology questions. Topics include (but are not limited to): digital books, email, internet, Microsoft Word and Excel, texting and digital photos. Guests may bring their own devices, such as e-readers, tablets, phones and computers — or utilize the library’s PC computers.