Free technology assistance offered at Lewes Public Library

By At Your Service
coastalpoint.com
 9 days ago

The Lewes Public Library will offer free technology assistance the first and third Friday of each month from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., on a drop-in basis. A staff member will be available to assist with a variety of common technology questions. Topics include (but are not limited to): digital books, email, internet, Microsoft Word and Excel, texting and digital photos. Guests may bring their own devices, such as e-readers, tablets, phones and computers — or utilize the library’s PC computers.

www.coastalpoint.com
