Bemidji, MN

Priest Who Formerly Served in Bemidji, Red Lake Cleared in Sexual Abuse Investigation

By Lakeland News —
lptv.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA priest who previously served in Bemidji and Red Lake has been cleared of a sexual abuse allegation involving a minor that was made public in 2016. The Vatican’s Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith has closed the case involving Father Patrick Sullivan. Bishop Richard Pates of the Diocese of Crookston said in a letter that through a “thorough, years’ long investigation”, it was determined that the allegation made against Rev. Sullivan “is not credible and therefore unfounded.” Bishop Pates says Father Sullivan is to be highly commended for the dignity with which he carried himself throughout these years of investigation.

lptv.org
