Tuxachanie Creek residents surprised by excessive floodwaters from TS Claudette

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTypical summer heat & pop-up showers for now. Then, Gulf moisture may bring a wetter pattern to parts of the region by Sunday or Monday. There has been a lot of rain these past several days. We are finally seeing a summertime pattern setting up over South Mississippi. While it will not be rain free, it will be a little drier with more sunshine. Tonight will be mild and muggy with lows in the 70s. We could see some patchy fog developing. On and off showers will still be possible, especially in the afternoon hours. Any heavy rain could lead to some localized flash flooding within the summertime downpours. When it’s not raining, it will be warm to hot and humid.

