Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Park, Teton by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-23 18:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-23 18:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If on or near Lake Yellowstone or Heart Lake, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Park; Teton The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Park County in central Wyoming Northern Teton County in northwestern Wyoming * Until 645 PM MDT. * At 559 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles southwest of South Entrance, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near South Entrance around 615 PM MDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Lewis Falls, Heart Lake, South Arm Of Lake Yellowstone and Southeast Arm Of Lake Yellowstone. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH