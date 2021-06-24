Severe Weather Statement issued for Brown, Rock by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-23 16:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-23 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Brown; Rock THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHERN ROCK AND NORTHERN BROWN COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The severe thunderstorm which prompted the warning has weakened. moved out of the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for north central Nebraska. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service North Platte.