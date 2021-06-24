Special Weather Statement issued for Lower Treasure Valley, Owyhee Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-27 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-23 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: When safe to do so, please relay storm reports to the National Weather Service in Boise via local law enforcement, or National Weather Service Boise Facebook and Twitter accounts. Target Area: Lower Treasure Valley; Owyhee Mountains SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN OWYHEE AND EAST CENTRAL MALHEUR COUNTIES UNTIL 630 PM MDT At 600 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Reynolds, or 33 miles south of Nampa, moving north at 20 mph. Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Silver City, Reynolds, Succor Creek Reservoir, Delamar Mine, Malloy Ranch and Squaw Butte.