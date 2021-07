The PlayStation 5 version of GreedFall is now available on the PS Store, meaning those who previously bought the game can grab the free PS4 to PS5 upgrade right now. Unfortunately, the PS Plus version cannot be upgraded to the PS5 version. If you don't qualify for the free upgrade, you can either opt to purchase the base version at £29.99/$34.99 or pick up the new Gold Edition that bundles in a new expansion, priced at £34.99/$39.99. The DLC on its own is £5.79/$6.99, so you're saving just a little bit of cash.