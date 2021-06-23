Cancel
WWE

Austin 3:16- The Most Iconic Promo Ever Happened 25 Years Ago Today

By Ryan Fassett
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree things define a pro-wrestler: their athletic ability, their look, and their promo skills. It takes time and a lot of work to perfect each of those things, but when they finally come together in a complete package, an icon is born. For Steve Austin, it took seven years of trial and error, setbacks, and adversity across numerous different promotions until on the night of June 23, 1996, a now "Stone Cold" Steve Austin was crowned the WWF's King of the Ring and was expected to cut a post-match promo live. What happened next, improvised live on the spot by Austin, became the most quoted and iconic promo in wrestling history, generated millions of dollars in merchandise sales, and was the spark to light the rocket that would launch Austin and the WWF into becoming pop-culture phenoms.

