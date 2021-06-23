Ex-pastor depicted in Texas football movie accused of assaulting pregnant girlfriend

A Yucca Valley man has been arrested, accused of attacking his girlfriend with a couch. According to Sheriff’s reports, just after 4 a.m. Wednesday (June 23), deputies responded to a domestic dispute at the 6400 block of Hermosa Avenue in Yucca Valley. The victim had been living with Prince Williams, 18, for a few months and shared a 1-month-old baby with Williams. The two got in an argument over the victim taking the baby away from the home when Williams grabbed and smashed the victim’s cell phone. When the victim attempted to stop Williams, he reportedly threw her on the floor then went to the couch and moved the baby from the couch. With the baby removed, Williams picked up the couch and threw it on top of the victim, causing injuries to her right cheek and left knee. Prince Williams was arrested for investigation of assault with a deadly weapon and was booked into the West Valley Detention Center with his bail set at $50,000.