Ex-pastor depicted in Texas football movie accused of assaulting pregnant girlfriend
A former Texas high school football team chaplain depicted in the recently released movie “Under the Stadium Lights” has been arrested, according to media reports. Chad Mitchell, a co-author of the book “Brother’s Keeper” that inspired the film released this month, is accused of beating up his pregnant girlfriend after she “posted screenshots of their text messages,” the Abilene Reporter News reported.www.bradenton.com