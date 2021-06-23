Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Here Are 20 Rappers Who Won the Most Awards

By Robby Seabrook III
Posted by 
B106
B106
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In any medium or artistic discipline, there will usually be an institution that acknowledges the best of the best within that world. Music is no different, with love being shown to artists' accomplishments through media outlets with year-end lists or entire days and street names being named after rappers. One of the most popular ways in hip-hop that separates the good from the great is award shows. When trophies are handed out for everything from having a great single to a legendary album, it's a major feat. Rap music has plenty of heavy-hitters in the awards space despite the genre still not fully getting the flowers it rightfully deserves. To celebrate the big wins rappers have been receiving over the years, XXL highlights the rappers who have racked up plenty of awards, from old-school living legends to some of the newer names. Specifically, the focus is on the Grammy Awards, Billboard Music Awards, BET Awards, BET Hip-Hop Awards, American Music Awards and MTV Video Music Awards.

myb106.com
Community Policy
B106

B106

Temple, TX
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
736K+
Views
ABOUT

B106 plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Killeen and Temple, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Jay Z
Person
Eminem
Person
Lil Wayne
Person
Kendrick Lamar
Person
Jay Rock
Person
Drake
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grammy Awards#Rap Music#Bet Awards#American Music Awards#Rappers#K Dot#Mtv Video Music Awards
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Grammy
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Musicfoxbangor.com

Fonzworth Bentley ‘Memba Him?!

Atlanta artist Fonzworth Bentley (real name Derek Watkins) gained fame in the early 2000s as Diddy’s assistant and stylish sidekick — with his eye-catching signature accessories like umbrellas, suspenders, bowties and even a violin — on reality shows like MTV’s “Making The Band 2” and as the host of “From G’s To Gents.”
MusicPosted by
Parade

Queen Latifah Reigned, Lil Nas X Ruled and Cardi B Dropped a Bomb! Here's What Happened—and Who Won—at the 2021 BETs

Every year, the BET Awards help kick off summer in style—and with a little bit of culture. And with an A-list emcee this year in Taraji P. Henson, a killer lineup of performers and presenters, a live-and-in-person ceremony that took place at L.A.’s Microsoft Theater—plus a special “Year of the Black Woman” theme highlighting all of Black women’s amazing accomplishments in showbiz, sports and beyond—you’d better believe that the 2021 BETs were one of the best yet.
MusicPosted by
The Breakfast Club

Beyoncé, Drake & More To Appear On The Isley Brothers' New Album

The Isley Brothers have some friendly faces on their new album. The R&B vets haven't disclosed too many details about their next project but the collection will reportedly feature appearances from Beyoncé and Drake. While Bey has yet to record her vocals for her contribution, Ron’s wife, Kandy Isley, recently told Variety that the chart-topper is "recording her part by end of June or first week July." As for Drizzy, the collab arrived after he had dinner with his "idol" Ron in May. "Great dinner and conversations with one of the best we’ve ever had in the game! @champagnepapi Thank you man! Wow!" Ron on Instagram wrote after their meal. "I’m blown away by your love for me and my brothers! Congratulations! Keep doing your thing!"
CelebritiesBillboard

Here Are the Pop Stars Who've Inspired the Most Popular Baby Names

Outside of the Billboard charts, Drake has found a new ranking to come out on top: the top 10 most popular musical baby names. Jewellery Box unveiled the artists and bands that the most babies in the U.S. are being named after, with the "Laugh Now Cry Later" rapper coming in at No. 1. According to the chart, more than 25,000 babies who were born between 2000 and 2019 share the same name as the Billboard Music Awards Artist of the Decade recipient (born Aubrey Drake Graham).
Musichypebeast.com

Tyler, the Creator Reminds Fans He Is Still a Rapper and to Not "Let the Wig Get You Twisted"

Tyler, The Creator wants fans to still remember that he is a rapper and how much he loves hip-hop. In a recent interview with Billboard ahead of the BET Awards this weekend, where he performed “Lumberjack” from his new album, Call Me If You Get Lost, Tyler explained, “I just love rap so godamn much. listening to [The Dedication] with [Lil] Wayne and We Got It For Cheap with Clipse really shaped me into who I am. I think a lot of people forget that I’m a rapper because I’m so multifaceted. I just had to remind everyone, ‘Don’t let the wig get it twisted, y’all n***as can’t f**k with me.’”
MusicPosted by
B106

Def Jam Recordings Paid $35,000 for DMX’s Funeral – Report

Def Jam Recordings, DMX's record label, covered the tab for the late rapper's funeral services with zero hesitation. According to a report from TMZ on Monday (June 21), the label spent over $35,000 for X's memorial celebration. Apparently, Def Jam took responsibility for the bill DMX's family received from Brooks Memorial Home Inc. in X's hometown of Yonkers, N.Y.
CelebritiesBrunswick News

Cardi B, Queen Latifah, Lil Nas X shine at BET Awards

NEW YORK — Cardi B’s “WAP” had new meaning at the BET Awards: winning and pregnant. The Grammy-winning star debuted her baby bump during a live performance Sunday alongside husband Offset as well as Quavo and Takeoff of Migos. She also won video of the year for her Megan Thee Stallion-assisted No. 1 hit “WAP.”
Theater & DanceThe New Yorker

Tyler, the Creator’s Victory Lap

In the early two-thousands, the Philadelphia d.j. Drama propelled the careers of countless rappers through his Gangsta Grillz mixtape series. A raconteur and prodigious trash-talker, Drama served as an m.c. and narrator of sorts, prodding his guests to perform as the most confident, swaggering versions of themselves. The series, which would later include performers like Jeremih and Donald Glover (a.k.a. Childish Gambino) in its ranks, showcased the talents of mixtape vets like Lil Wayne and Jeezy. In 2005, the rapper T.I., also part of the Gangsta Grillz coterie, signed Drama to his record label, and the d.j. made a deal with an independent distributor that started selling his mixtapes in a major retail chain.
CelebritiesHipHopDX.com

KXNG Crooked & Mickey Factz Enter The Royce Da 5’9 + Lupe Fiasco 'Beef'

Royce Da 5’9 was feeling nostalgic last week when he posted a 2016 clip of Redman rapping along to “Flesh” off the Detroit native’s Layers album. After HipHopDX published a story about Redman anointing Royce one of Hip Hop’s G.O.A.T.s, the former Slaughterhouse MC posted a screenshot of the headline to Instagram and playfully taunted both Lupe Fiasco and Mickey Factz in the process.
Beauty & Fashionthesource.com

Meet Kanye West’s New Bae, Iryna Shayk

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are divorced and now the superstar rapper and fashion icon has a new boo. TMZ reports Kanye West is dating Irina Shayk, a model and actress who once covered Sports Illustrated. West and Shayk were in the Southeastern France region of Provence on Tuesday, Kanye...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Club 93.7

These Are the Most Recognizable Looks in Your Favorite Rappers’ Careers

Hip-hop is all about evolution. The genre isn't nearly the same as it was nearly 48 years ago. The sound and look of hip-hop has transformed greatly over the years. At different stages of an artist's life, they often select certain hairstyles, accessories and colors to rock that reflect their style and mood at that time. They've created some of the best moments of their careers with this easily identifiable appearance, which is cemented in time.
CelebritiesPosted by
B106

Lil Yachty Shares Texts With XXXTentacion on Anniversary of His Death

XXXTentacion may be gone but he certainly hasn’t been forgotten by his friends and family. On Friday (June 18), the third anniversary of XXX's tragic death, Lil Yachty, a close friend of X's, jumped on his Instagram page to share texts between himself and the beloved artist. The Quality Control Music artist captioned the IG post, "On my mama we ain’t do nothing but trade love. Pure positivity. You are a god my good sir @xxxtentacion."