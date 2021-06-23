Farming Simulator 22 Receives A November Release Date
GIANTS Software revealed today that Farming Simulator 22 will be coming out for PC and consoles this November. The game officially went up for pre-order this week as the team will be releasing the game on PC, Mac, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Stadia on November 22nd. Along with the news, they released a brand new trailer for the game for people to enjoy. You can check it out along with some new images of the Collector's Edition and the upcoming bonus content below.bleedingcool.com