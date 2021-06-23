Farming Simulator 22 Receives A November Release Date

If you are wondering when is the release date for Humankind, the game is set and will release on August 17th of this year on Steam, Google Stadia, and the Epic Games Store. Along with this, players can also play the game early for a limited amount of time in a closed beta for the game, starting June 13th to June 21st. If you want to know how to sign up for this beta, we detailed it extensively in our how to join Humankind's closed beta linked below.