Farming Simulator 22 Receives A November Release Date

By Gavin Sheehan
bleedingcool.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGIANTS Software revealed today that Farming Simulator 22 will be coming out for PC and consoles this November. The game officially went up for pre-order this week as the team will be releasing the game on PC, Mac, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Stadia on November 22nd. Along with the news, they released a brand new trailer for the game for people to enjoy. You can check it out along with some new images of the Collector's Edition and the upcoming bonus content below.

bleedingcool.com
